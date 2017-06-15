Gilbert Smith Announces His Retirement on TUF 25

Gilbert Smith (12-6) announced his retirement from fighting after his decision loss to Dhiego Lima on The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption.

Smith made his professional mixed martial arts debut in 2011. He won five of his first six fights and appeared on the 17th season of The Ultimate Fighter in 2013. He fought his way onto the show by defeating Eric Wahlin by submission during the preliminary round. He was knocked out by Luke Barnatt during the elimination round. He appeared on the season’s finale, losing to Bubba McDaniel by submission. He never fought in the UFC again.

The welterweight competed in regional promotions until 2016 when he inked a deal with Bellator MMA. He lost his first two fights with the promotion. The 35-year-old was selected to be part of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption cast and picked last by coach TJ Dillashaw. He pulled off the upset of the season in the first episode by taking out Team Garbrandt’s top pick, Seth Baczynski, by unanimous decision. He was defeated during the quarter-final round by Dhiego Lima which aired on Wednesday. Following the loss, Smith announced his retirement.

TRENDING > Dana White: McGregor vs Mayweather ‘is Not a UFC Event’

“I kind of feel like I’m not there no more. I don’t have the same passion,” he said. “Today was the day that I walk away from mixed martial arts.”

(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram