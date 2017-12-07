Get a First Look at the Official UFC 219: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm Fight Poster

It took quite some time for the UFC featherweight championship bout between titleholder Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former bantamweight champ Holly Holm to get finalized, but now that it has, you can finally get a first look at the official fight poster.

Even before she finally captured the UFC title in July, Cyborg was widely regarded as not only the top female featherweight in the world, but also the women’s top pound-for-pound fighter.

Holm, however, believes she has cracked Cyborg’s code. She was the first woman to topple Ronda Rousey, the former queen of the UFC, and intends to become the first fighter to defeat both Rousey and Cyborg.

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Rousey takes place on Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

