               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 219 Cyborg vs Holm Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredGet a First Look at the Official UFC 219: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm Fight Poster

Chael Sonne - Jake Shields - SUG6 Dust-Up

hot-sauce-featuredChael Sonnen Lands in the Midst of Jake Shields’ Dust-Up at Submission Underground (Video)

Isaac Marquez subs Diego Sanchez

hot-sauce-featuredDiego Sanchez Submitted by Fighter with Down Syndrome (Video)

hot-sauce-featuredAngela Magana Charges Sexism for Early Stoppage of Her UFC 218 Bout

Get a First Look at the Official UFC 219: Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm Fight Poster

December 7, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC 219 Cyborg vs Holm Fight Poster

It took quite some time for the UFC featherweight championship bout between titleholder Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former bantamweight champ Holly Holm to get finalized, but now that it has, you can finally get a first look at the official fight poster.

Even before she finally captured the UFC title in July, Cyborg was widely regarded as not only the top female featherweight in the world, but also the women’s top pound-for-pound fighter.

Holm, however, believes she has cracked Cyborg’s code. She was the first woman to topple Ronda Rousey, the former queen of the UFC, and intends to become the first fighter to defeat both Rousey and Cyborg.

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Rousey takes place on Dec. 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA