Germaine de Randamie Won’t Speak for Cris Cyborg, but Wouldn’t Refuse a Title Fight (UFC 208 Video)

Germain de Randamie and Holly Holm were both proposed opponents for Cris “Cyborg” Justino for the UFC’s first women’s featherweight title fight. After Cyborg turned down both fights and then was flagged for a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation, de Randamie and Holm will now face each other for the belt at UFC 208 on Saturday.

At Wednesday’s UFC 208 Ultimate Media Day, de Randamie chimed in on Cyborg’s situation, and the opportunity put before her and Holm.

