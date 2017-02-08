HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

featuredDana White Declares Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway a Done Deal

Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie

featuredHistoric Women’s Featherweight Championship Set; But One Bout Nixed (UFC 208 Weigh-in Results)

featuredGermaine de Randamie Looking to Solidify Fighting Career with UFC Title

Stipe Miocic

featuredStipe Miocic Set to Defend Heavyweight Title at UFC 211

Germaine de Randamie Won’t Speak for Cris Cyborg, but Wouldn’t Refuse a Title Fight (UFC 208 Video)

February 8, 2017
2 Comments

(Video Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Germain de Randamie and Holly Holm were both proposed opponents for Cris “Cyborg” Justino for the UFC’s first women’s featherweight title fight. After Cyborg turned down both fights and then was flagged for a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation, de Randamie and Holm will now face each other for the belt at UFC 208 on Saturday. 

At Wednesday’s UFC 208 Ultimate Media Day, de Randamie chimed in on Cyborg’s situation, and the opportunity put before her and Holm.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway

Dana White Declares Jose Aldo vs. Max Hollowa...

Feb 10, 20171 Comment15 Views

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will make the first defense of his belt when he squares off with interim titleholder Max Holloway.

Dustin Poirier: UFC 208 War...

Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier speaks about the elements of

Feb 10, 2017
Holly Holm - UFC 196 luncheon

Holly Holm Imparts Some MMA...

On Episode 4 of UFC 208 Embedded, featherweight title

Feb 10, 2017
Ev Ting defeats Kamal Shalorus

Ev Ting Narrowly Takes the ...

Ev Ting likely earned a lightweight title shot with

Feb 10, 2017

  • I have made $104,000 previous year by working from my home a­n­d I did that by w­o­r­k­i­n­g in my own time f­­o­­r few h daily. I was following an earning opportunity I came across from company that i found online and I am excited that I was able to earn such great money. It’s so user friendly and I am just so thankful that i learned about it. This is what i did… STATICTAB.COM/msxjhtx

  • angie-bryant@mail.ru

    I have earned $104,000 previous year by working from my house a­­n­­d I manage to accomplish that by work­ing part-time f­o­r few hours /day. I’m using an earning model I came across from company that i found online and I am happy that i was able to make so much money on the side. It’s really newbie friendly a­n­d I’m just so blessed that i found it. Check out what I did… STATICTAB.COM/dk8k8gt

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA