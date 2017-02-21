HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis

featuredDerrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

UFC Halifax Lewis vs Browne Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

Germaine de Randamie: ‘I Dominated’ Holly Holm

February 21, 2017
3 Comments

Germaine de Randamie was crowned the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight champion on Feb. 11 when she defeated former bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 208. Some didn’t agree with the decision and felt Holm should have been declared the winner.

There were two points in the fight, after rounds two and three, that de Randamie landed blows after the bell. She was not penalized on either occasion, which led to much of the controversy over the bout’s outcome. But without any point deductions, there were still arguments about the final decision.

Germaine de RandamieThe Dutch kickboxer turned MMA fighter got off to a good start in the five-round title fight. She countered Holm’s combinations and set the pace early in the bout. Holm rallied as the fight played out, outworking de Randamie in the championship rounds. She knocked de Randamie down with a head kick late in the fight.

After 25 minutes of back-and-forth fighting, de Randamie was declared the winner by unanimous decision. The 32-year-old newly crowned champion doesn’t think there was any controversy about who won. In fact, she believes that she dominated Holm.

“I think I dominated the fight. I think I did the most damage. I stopped every takedown. I came to fight,” she said while appearing on The MMA Hour.  “I do believe that I threw the more clean shots. She had a couple of good moments, but I do not believe that those moments defined the whole fight. I believe that I was the better fighter.”

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre’s Boxing Coach Believes Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is Possible

De Randamie believes she clearly won three of the five rounds.  While critics may not agree, the judges did that night. 

“I believe, for sure (I won), the first and the second. I think the fourth. I’ll have to watch it all over again, but I knew that I definitely dominated three rounds for sure, if not close to four rounds.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

Ronda Rousey Goes to Prison for Guest Spot on...

Feb 21, 2017No Comments9 Views

Ronda Rousey is forgoing a return to the Octagon for a return to acting.

UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thomps...

UFC 209 event page and fight card which will

Feb 21, 2017
Paul Daley vs Rory MacDonald Bellator 179 kickoff presser

Paul Daley and Rory MacDona...

Paul Daley will be the Bellator fighter to welcome

Feb 21, 2017
Joe Stevenson TUF 25 Media Day

Joe Stevenson Battles Alcoh...

Joe Stevenson isn't a newbie to the Octagon. He's

Feb 21, 2017
  • BigE

    Cheap shot artist = fake champ…

  • CyborgvsHolly

    Ok now she’s getting delusional! Release The Cyborg!!!
    If Holly is going to fight for the title again she should wait for the real champ — Cyborg!

  • McGraw

    LOL.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA