               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson UFC 216 and Conor McGregor

featuredDoes Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson Twitter Beef Signal Next UFC Lightweight Title Fight?

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Mulling Over What is Next

Tony Ferguson UFC 216

featuredTony Ferguson Tops UFC 216 Payroll Over Demetrious Johnson’s Record-Setting Win

featuredDana White Denies Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz Trilogy in the Works

Germaine de Randamie Cleared for UFC Comeback

October 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie is on the mend and poised for a comeback.

de Randamie claimed the inaugural featherweight title by defeating Holly Holm in a controversial decision at UFC 208, which was marred by punches thrown after the bell by the Dutch fighter after both the second and third rounds.

There was further controversy when de Randamie refused to put her belt on the line against Cris “Cyborg” Justino. de Randamie said that she didn’t want to fight Cyborg because of her repeated anti-doping violations. The UFC in turn stripped de Randamie of the belt for her refusal to fight.

Germaine de RandamieShe was then slated to make her return to bantamweight in a fight with Marion Reneau in September, but had to withdraw due to trouble with a lingering hand injury. The hand injury also affected de Randamie following her title fight win over Holm in February before she was stripped of the belt.

After having to withdraw from the fight with Reneau, de Randamie opted for surgery in early September.

After several weeks on the sidelines, de Randamie announced that she is finally on the road to recovery and cleared for her return.

“Got the best news today (which feels like it’s been forever)!” de Randamie wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Got green light from my doctor to start training again.”

Though she didn’t give a timeline, de Randamie can now get back to work and intends on returning to the Octagon.

“More determined than ever before. I’m combing back strong, faster, and more hungry than ever before.”

TRENDING > 

Germaine de Randamie return Instagram

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA