Germaine de Randamie Cleared for UFC Comeback

Former UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie is on the mend and poised for a comeback.
de Randamie claimed the inaugural featherweight title by defeating Holly Holm in a controversial decision at UFC 208, which was marred by punches thrown after the bell by the Dutch fighter after both the second and third rounds.
There was further controversy when de Randamie refused to put her belt on the line against Cris “Cyborg” Justino. de Randamie said that she didn’t want to fight Cyborg because of her repeated anti-doping violations. The UFC in turn stripped de Randamie of the belt for her refusal to fight.
She was then slated to make her return to bantamweight in a fight with Marion Reneau in September, but had to withdraw due to trouble with a lingering hand injury. The hand injury also affected de Randamie following her title fight win over Holm in February before she was stripped of the belt.
After having to withdraw from the fight with Reneau, de Randamie opted for surgery in early September.
After several weeks on the sidelines, de Randamie announced that she is finally on the road to recovery and cleared for her return.
“Got the best news today (which feels like it’s been forever)!” de Randamie wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “Got green light from my doctor to start training again.”
Though she didn’t give a timeline, de Randamie can now get back to work and intends on returning to the Octagon.
“More determined than ever before. I’m combing back strong, faster, and more hungry than ever before.”
