Georges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

February 15, 2017
13 Comments

Georges St-Pierre’s return to the Octagon is imminent.

Though pen has yet to be put to paper, a report by MMAFighting.com on Wednesday indicated that St-Pierre and the UFC have agreed to terms. 

Citing multiple unnamed sources, the report indicated that St-Pierre has agreed to terms for a new multi-fight deal with the promotion. A bout during the third quarter of 2017 is expected.

Georges St-PierreSt-Pierre has long been teasing a return to the Octagon, and had been in the thick of negotiations with former owner Lorenzo Fertitta in 2016. The target at that time had been a bout with UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping

When the UFC was sold to WME-IMG for roughly $4.2 billion, things quickly turned south. Negotiations ceased.

UFC president Dana White recently breathed new life into the possibility of St-Pierre’s return, telling Canadian outlet TSN last week, “We’ve been talking to GSP for, God, over a year now. Me and GSP got everything straight between us.”

Now, however, it appears that the two sides are coming together to bolster the promotion’s star power. 2017 has been off to a rocky start for the UFC, with little star power driving early events. St-Pierre’s return coupled with the expected return of Conor McGregor in the latter half of the year would provide a much needed boost to the bottom line.

At the time of publication, it remained unclear if Bisping was still the target for St-Pierre’s return, but returning as a middleweight wouldn’t be surprising for the former welterweight kingpin, especially considering the changes to weight-cutting regulations and methods since he last fought in 2013.

  • Trip

    Hopefully he will go back to his old ways of at least trying to finish fights otherwise……zzzzzzzzzzzzz

    • Sir_Roy

      I think his style is boring pending the opponent. Hendricks & Condit were far, far from snooze fests. Both won fight of the night in fact.

      • Shred Man

        And both should have won those fights. Instead, both got ripped off by corrupt judges, especially Johnny Hendrix. Did u see Georges face after that fight??? It looked like hamburger. George is a boring fighter, who just lays on his opponents for the win. He does not finish fights. And I’d rather he didn’t return to the UFC.

        • Sir_Roy

          Hendricks, I understand (roided as he was). He actually did lose on points, but definitely gave Georges a beating.

          But … you ACTUALLY believe Carlos won that fight??? Are you on drugs? Either way, your credibility is shot with that one affirmation. Carlos lost that fight in every way, shape and form.

    • George Sperry

      WaWaWa please watch boxing.

      • Trip

        Yep, whenever I need a nap!

      • Ray D.

        I don’t get what “please watch boxing” has to do with his comment.

        • George Sperry

          It means the fans that want to watch two cavemen pound on each other until one gets brain damage and falls down are not fans of MIXED Martial Arts. You want to watch people that just punch other people then go watch boxing, a one dimensional sport where you can probably guess the winner most of the time. I like that one discipline cancels another and someone that is a full-time MMA would be an IDIOT to stand and pound when he can neutralize the other guys strength.
          Hope that is clear.

          • Ray D.

            Couldn’t be any less clear tbh.

  • GSPistheGOAT

    He’ll either fight for one of the titles or a super fight.

  • notta

    Don’t pull a Ronda. Do a somewhat warm up fight before getting in there with someone like Woodley. You have been off for how long?

  • Kris-tyahn

    What a shock the UFC signed GSP to a new contract, that’s weird, seeing how they have Rond… I mean Silva looked great in his last fig…. Jon Jones is ready to fig…. McGregor is coming back earl…. oh wait they don’t have any true Stars that can bring in the $$$$ GSP can, at a time where the UFC is taking some flak, to say the least!
    I’d like to see a “warm up” fight against Nick Diaz (only bc he hasn’t fought In a while as well), other then that, Diaz vs GSP makes NO sense! Even Lawler, I think Woodley knocking him out affected him more mentally then it did physically. But Diaz would be a safe bet!!! I think we will see a better GSP, he’s definitely a lot healthier and he’s been training non stop, sure he will have ring rust, but the guy is a machine. I want to see him fight a 3 rounder, which will never happen…. EVER!
    Sonnen said it the best… GSP was finishing guys who weren’t the #2 guy in the world fairly easily, and he didn’t have to worry about going 5 rounds, 3 round fights and 5 round fights are completely different. Like Hendricks and Lawler found out, KO’ing guys on the way to the top pretty “easy” but staying at the top and dominating for years, not so easy!

    • Sir_Roy

      I think Georges is a smart man. If he says he’s ready, he’s ready. I don’t believe in ring rust. Not with the obsessive amount of intelligent training someone like GSP puts himself through. He spars with the best of the best on a regular basis. I say don’t waste his debut with anything other than a title fight or a super fight.

      I see the UFC throwing him in with Bisping. That’s the next fight. Fairly certain. Dangerous fight for Georges, as the Brit is a big, long strong fighter with very good TDD. But that’s the fight to make IMHO.

               

