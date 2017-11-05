Georges St-Pierre’s Return Drives UFC 217 to Massive Gate

Though it couldn’t quite rival UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor, Saturday night’s UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre drew massive numbers for the MMA juggernaut.

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre returned to the Octagon for the first time in four years to capture the middleweight championship from Michael Bisping. With the top end of the fight card rounded out with two other title fights, UFC 217 produced a $6,105,306 million gate and a crowd of 18,201.

That is by far the UFC’s best event of the year, outside of the monster numbers the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor drew for their boxing match, although that was not a full-on UFC event.

While St-Pierre’s return proved to be a boon for the promotion, it couldn’t quite match the numbers that UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor drew last year for the promotion’s first event at Madison Square Garden.

Headlined by Conor McGregor taking the lightweight strap from Eddie Alvarez, UFC 205 drew an audience of 20,427, producing a gate of $17.7 million, a Madison Square Garden record.

