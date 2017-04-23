Georges St-Pierre’s Pick for Best Pound-for-Pound Might Surprise You

(Courtesy of RT Sport)
Georges St-Pierre talks about whom he thinks is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Fedor‘s comeback, his own plans for his return to the Octagon, fighter unions, weight cutting issues, and more.
I’ll save everyone a little time;
He picks Khabib Nurmagomedov.
I can’t say I disagree with him, but Khabib isn’t proven yet. If he wipe outs the division and takes the belt, then you can start saying things like this.
Exactly, skill is there, dominating performances is there it’s just the continuous high level opponent is not there. I have said at one point that he’s the best fighter currently fighting, in my opinion of course…though fighting Ferguson would have answered a lot of questions for me
25-0 speaks for itself
Of course he’ll pick him. He fight just like him. Huge fan of the eagle and gsp. But dam they fight boring. Still a fan of them
Boring? Nurmagomedov boring? WTF!? I am hugely entertained watching him toss frustrated opponents around while telling them they don’t have a chance. He has 24 wins, 8 by (T)KO, 8 by submission and 8 by unanimous decision. Except for Tibau, he simply dominates his opponents. GSP on the other hand….
Sigh….. I’m really starting to wonder if GsP broke his brain at some point. Everything he has done, and said since coming back on the scene is just stupid. Bisping will wipe the floor with him, and then he will get his money fight with Conor. After Conor shocks the world by KOing him, he’ll head back to Canada.
Says the wanker.
GSP wins both of those fights.
Bisping gets crushed by GSP any day and Connor can’t wrestle, I’ll take GSP old and out of the league for both fights.
Khabib? The guy who can’t make it to fight day without an injury?
The guy who is undefeated, never failed a drug test, never dodged a fight and had a knee problem? Boo Whoo.
Yes, that guy who’s missing out on relavent fights due to injury and recent weight cutting issue, so we have to go on what he did three years ago. Yes, that’s the same guy.
Anyone who fights like a savage gets injured.
Canada white dude is back!!!
GSP was a great WW champion a few years ago. In my opinion, he is irrelevant at this time. He may prove himself again. We’ll see…..
anybody who answers best pound for pound fighter as anybody but Demetrius Johnsons or Jon Jones is just plain wrong.
