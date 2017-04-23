Georges St-Pierre’s Pick for Best Pound-for-Pound Might Surprise You

(Courtesy of RT Sport)
Georges St-Pierre talks about whom he thinks is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Fedor‘s comeback, his own plans for his return to the Octagon, fighter unions, weight cutting issues, and more.
