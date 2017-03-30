Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Says They Want Conor McGregor

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 30, 2017
3 Comments

Georges St-Pierre over McGregor and BispingGeorges St-Pierre‘s UFC return fight is supposed to be a challenge of middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Before his return run through the Octagon is over, however, St-Pierre reportedly wants to fight Conor McGregor.

Although St-Pierre said he has a plan for the fights on his current contract, the former welterweight kingpin hasn’t tipped his hand, other than having agreed to the Bisping bout.

His coach, however, said that McGregor is certainly a key element in the plan, but Bisping was offered first.

“That was the fight that was offered to us, through Dana (White),” famed boxing coach Freddie Roach told Fight Hub TV. “(He said) ‘do you want (Bisping)?’ We all thought about it, and we all said yes.”

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey Hires New Coach; UFC or WWE on the Horizon?

That’s when he dropped the Notorious bomb.

“With the last fight, hoping to (fight) McGregor,” said Roach.

“Who wouldn’t want that fight? It’s a big fight. We’d have to maybe cut weight, meet in the middle somewhere, but there’s long negotiations (to) still happen, of course. But, who wouldn’t want that fight?”

(Courtesy of Fight Hub TV)

  • Hurthle

    Nobody besides GSP wants that fight. Come back win some then challenge for the title. This matchmaking is poop.

    • Jess Fenchley

      Everyone would want this fight except McNugget huggers like you who know he will lose. Fact.

  • Prince Randorson

    I dont want that fight. Conor would have no chance at all.

               

