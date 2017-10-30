               

Georges St-Pierre’s Coach Makes His Octagon Debut at UFC 217

October 30, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 217 Embedded, middleweight champion Michael Bisping spars in the gym, then heads home to critique his opponent’s acting chops. Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre prepares for his middleweight debut under legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach, who will be cornering GSP for the first time, while simultaneously making his debut as a mixed martial arts cornerman.

Georges St-Pierre and Freddie Roach - UFC 217 embeddedBantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has a send-off dinner at UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber’s house, alongside fellow Team Alpha Male athletes including Andre Fili, Clay Guida and Sage Northcutt. Rival TJ Dillashaw also celebrates alongside friends and family in advance of his journey to reclaim the bantamweight title.

Strawweight title challenger Rose Namajunas judges a kids’ costume contest at the gym, and her energized opponent Joanna Jedrzejczyk fine-tunes her game for what could be a historic title defense.

UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Bisping vs. St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

(Image courtesy of UFC)

