Georges St-Pierre Won’t Go the Conor McGregor Trash-Talk Route: ‘I Make a Fool of Myself’

Georges St-Pierre is on the cusp of his first fight in the Octagon in four years. Not only is the former welterweight kingpin returning to the UFC, he will move up to 185 pounds to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship of the world.

St-Pierre isn’t looking for a return to form. In a scrum with reporters in Montreal, he stated that he is returning because the Georges St-Pierre today is better than he was when he ruled the welterweight division with an iron fist.

One thing he admits he hasn’t gotten any better at, however, is talking trash like Conor McGregor.

“I am like I am. The new thing is be like Conor McGregor because he makes money, it’s good for him because he’s natural, that’s what he does,” said St-Pierre.

“But everybody think that’s how they’re gonna make money. For me, I stay natural. I stay authentic to who I am. I’m not good at trash talking. If I try to do it, I make a fool of myself.”

St-Pierre challenges Bisping at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats.

