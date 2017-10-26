               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor lauging over Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Won’t Go the Conor McGregor Trash-Talk Route: ‘I Make a Fool of Myself’

Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt Reveals How Beating Up TJ Dillashaw Made Him Realize He’d Become UFC Champion

Dana White over Mayweather vs McGregor Tour Poster

featuredDana White Claims Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Broke Pay-Per-View Record

Dana White over bloody Mark Hunt

featuredIs Dana White Pushing Mark Hunt Out of the UFC? ‘They Turned on the Whistleblower’

Georges St-Pierre Won’t Go the Conor McGregor Trash-Talk Route: ‘I Make a Fool of Myself’

October 26, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of SevereMMA)

Georges St-Pierre is on the cusp of his first fight in the Octagon in four years. Not only is the former welterweight kingpin returning to the UFC, he will move up to 185 pounds to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship of the world. 

St-Pierre isn’t looking for a return to form. In a scrum with reporters in Montreal, he stated that he is returning because the Georges St-Pierre today is better than he was when he ruled the welterweight division with an iron fist.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Freestyle Raps About BJ Penn

One thing he admits he hasn’t gotten any better at, however, is talking trash like Conor McGregor. 

“I am like I am. The new thing is be like Conor McGregor because he makes money, it’s good for him because he’s natural, that’s what he does,” said St-Pierre.

“But everybody think that’s how they’re gonna make money. For me, I stay natural. I stay authentic to who I am. I’m not good at trash talking. If I try to do it, I make a fool of myself.”

St-Pierre challenges Bisping at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 4. Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA