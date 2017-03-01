HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Will Challenge Michael Bisping in UFC Return

Alexander Gustafsson vs Glover Teixeira

featuredAlexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira Headlines UFC Return to Sweden

Tyron Woodley UFC 209 Media Day Scrum

featuredTyron Woodley ‘Not Concerned’ About Stephen Thompson

Conor McGregor and Dana White

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor’s Next Fight Will Be MMA Rules in the UFC

Georges St-Pierre Will Challenge Michael Bisping in UFC Return

March 1, 2017
17 Comments

Little by little, Georges St-Pierre‘s return to the Octagon is becoming real. 

UFC president Dana White on Wednesday revealed via SportsCenter that St-Pierre’s first fight back in the UFC would be a challenge for the belt. Only, it won’t be in the welterweight division that St-Pierre once dominated.

When St-Pierre sets foot back in the Octagon, it will be opposite UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

St-Pierre stepped away from the sport in November of 2013 after making the ninth consecutive defense of his UFC welterweight championship.

His entire time out of the Octagon, St-Pierre never said never to a return, frequently teasing a comeback. 

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre: ‘Stephen Thompson is the Best Striker I’ve Seen in My Life’

He had been in the thick of negotiations with former owner Lorenzo Fertitta in 2016, targeting a return opposite Bisping. Negotiations fell apart during the change of UFC ownership, but were rekindled in 2017, culminating with White announcing that St-Pierre had signed a new deal in mid-February.

Georges St-Pierre and Michael BispingBisping is currently recovering from a knee injury, expecting to be ready to fight by early summer. Most speculation had focused on Bisping next facing No. 1 contender Yoel Romero or possibly No. 3 ranked Jacare Souza. He has long said, however, that he would not pass on the option to fight St-Pierre if it were offered.

“If they offer me the No. 1 contender, I’ll take the No. 1 contender,” Bisping said on a recent edition of UFC Unfiltered. “If they offer me GSP, listen, I’d be a fool not to take GSP. Of course, I’d take GSP. If they were to offer that fight, as I said, there’s been no word of that yet. I hope they do.”

White fell short of announcing a date for St-Pierre vs. Bisping, but revealed that there would be a press conference on Friday with both men in attendance, so there are likely more details to come at that point.

“We haven’t set a date yet, but that’s the fight,” said White. “He has to go through USADA. He has to be tested by USADA for the next three months. There’s a lot of things that have to happen for Georges to come back, and then we’ll pick a date.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I Don’t Bel...

Mar 01, 2017No Comments9 Views

While everyone else is getting sucked into the magic of Las Vegas, Khabib Nurmagomedov "don't believe this."

Knockout Radio LIVE from UF...

Knockout Radio is LIVE from UFC 209 in Las

Mar 01, 2017
Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre

First Look: Michael Bisping...

Take a first look at the Michael Bisping vs.

Mar 01, 2017

Rashad Evans’ Ultimat...

Watch the top 8 moments from the career of

Mar 01, 2017
  • Other Logged Information

    GSP by UD!

  • Trevor

    Wow this is joke. I guess Bisping was able to avoid death by meeting the Cuban and make a bigger paycheque so he did what was best for him. GSP if he wins then goes down and challenges for 170 (unless it’s his buddy Wonderboy) and if he loses they send him down to 170 as well. UFC only about the MMA MONEY MATH these days. Well here is hoping GSP looks good and smashes in Bisping’s other eye.

    Bisping should meet Romero and GSP does deserve a big fight but not his one.

    • BigE

      exactly…

  • TheCerealKiller

    What a joke. GSP wins, but doesn’t deserve to be in the fight. I don’t see George hanging with the other top 185ers.

  • Trip

    MB will win this fight! He will stuff GSP’s take down attempts and Frenchy’s face will look like hamburger.

    • Joe Dog

      Then Bisping will need months to recover, further stifling the real competition. Let’s get on with relevant MW fights. There are able MW fighters waiting.

      • Trip

        I don’t think he’ll need months to recover after he beats GSP and you can’t blame him for wanting at least 1 money fight before he does lose the belt in his next fight against a true MW, whoever it ends up being.

  • BigE

    Bisping has to be the luckiest guy in UFC. Rockhold took him lightly and lost – fair enough. I think Romero, Rockhold, Souza, Weidman or Mousasi would all beat Bisping – not to mention Silva who should have won that fight. GSP is the best welterweight of all time but he’s going up in weight and hasn’t fought in years. That’s the only way Bisping has any chance. I’d consider this a toss up because of the ring rust and weight difference but any of the top 5 185ers would destory Bisping. Paper Champ – fight a contender.

    • Ray D.

      I actually think McGregor is the luckiest guy in the UFC.

      • mahahaha

        Probably the most lucky. Think about it going down 2 weight classes from his natural weight of 170+ to 145 fighting smaller guys and in the belt, heck i would win it to if i’m a giant. Then he “goes up weight” when actually its his natural weight to begin with, its hilarious the sheep believing this guy is great and doing the impossible.. When it just come to showboating and talking your way with crap, I have to say hes good at doing that

        Not to mention never defending the belt.. what happen to be the greatest fighter you have to defend the belt.

      • Joe Dog

        Is McGregor running the UFC now?

  • Anonymous

    I love it. The butt hurt fighters and fans about Bisping being champ puts a giant grin on my face. He has no business carrying that belt with the amount of 185ers that could run through him. But the belt is his and he’s loving life. I used to hate him and thought he was a gatekeeper at best. Now I love him andstill think he’s a gatekeeper. A cocky gatekeeper with a belt is just hilarious to me

    • Joe Dog

      Bisping, like a young dog I once tried to train to fetch a ball with an more aggressive trained retreiver. The young dog would rarely get the ball and when it did it would keep it away from both me and the other dog. Never chanced loosing its prize. Bisping.

  • Joe Dog

    UFC = irrelevant fights that make money. What’s next? The winner of this fight will get smashed by any one 5 or maybe even 10 of the top ranked UFC MWs and even a top ranked welterweight or three.

  • Timothy Malone

    If Bisping wins this fight he will be the only person to have defeated both Anderson Silva and GSP, arguably the top two GOAT.

  • Groinstrike

    hahahahaha… This goes way beyond anything Conor has been granted… Takes years off, comes out of retirement and jumps ahead of everyone else in a heavier weight division? wow GSP will get destroyed, sent back into retirement

    • McGraw

      he barely destroyed dan henderson or anderson silva.

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA