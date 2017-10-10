Georges St-Pierre was Offered Anderson Silva Before Michael Bisping

Though he is slated to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight champion at UFC 217 on Nov. 4, 2017, Georges St-Pierre had a possible bout with Anderson Silva in the offing well before things settled where they did.

Recounting his time from when he first stepped away from mixed martial arts nearly 4 years ago, to shooting down the fight with Silva, to eventually deciding he wanted to fight Bisping at middleweight, St-Pierre gave some insight into his thought process at the recent UFC 217 Kickoff Press Conference in Las Vegas.

