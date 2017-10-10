Georges St-Pierre was Offered Anderson Silva Before Michael Bisping

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Though he is slated to challenge Michael Bisping for the middleweight champion at UFC 217 on Nov. 4, 2017, Georges St-Pierre had a possible bout with Anderson Silva in the offing well before things settled where they did.
Recounting his time from when he first stepped away from mixed martial arts nearly 4 years ago, to shooting down the fight with Silva, to eventually deciding he wanted to fight Bisping at middleweight, St-Pierre gave some insight into his thought process at the recent UFC 217 Kickoff Press Conference in Las Vegas.
