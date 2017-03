Georges St-Pierre vs. Michael Bisping UFC Press Conference Replay

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White announced that former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is returning to the Octagon against middleweight champion Michael Bisping. On Friday, St-Pierre and Bisping answered questions from the media during a press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Refuses to Comment on Georges St-Pierre’s UFC Comeback (video)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram