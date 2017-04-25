Georges St-Pierre Understands the Ding on UFC Money Fights

GSP from Hayabusa Academy! Exclusive and LIVE! 由 Hayabusa 发布于 2017年4月24日

(Questions begin at 1:45 mark | Video courtesy of Hayabusa)

Returning former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre recently fielded some fan questions for his sponsor Hayabusa.

St-Pierre covered several topics, including his outlook on the current focus on “money fights” in the UFC, the realities of ring rust and whether or not he thinks he’ll be feeling it upon his return, and more.

St-Pierre is slated to make his Octagon return in a challenge of UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping sometime later this year. The specific date and location of the fight have not yet been confirmed.

