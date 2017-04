Georges St-Pierre Talks Michael Bisping’s Size Advantage, Freddie Roach, and More

(Courtesy of RT Sport)

Georges St-Pierre was in Russia recently to support training partner Yukinori Akazawa. While there, he spoke at length with news outlet RT Sport, discussing Michael Bisping, preparing for his middleweight debut with famed trainer Freddie Roach, and much, much more.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s Says He’ll Make $100-Million-Plus for Mayweather Fight

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram