Georges St-Pierre: ‘Stephen Thompson is the Best Striker I’ve Seen in My Life’

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Former welterweight champion and all-time pound-for-pound great Georges St-Pierre is a good friend and consistent training partner with welterweight title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Ahead of the upcoming rematch with current champ Tyron Woodley at UFC 209, GSP talks about the unique talent possessed by Wonderboy, calling him the best striker that he’s ever seen.

