Georges St-Pierre Shoves Michael Bisping During UFC 217 Face-Offs (Video)

It took Michael Bisping 20 or 30 minutes of needling and placing hands on Georges St-Pierre, but he finally got the reaction that he wanted out of the former UFC welterweight champion. The two are slated to headline UFC 217 on Nov. 4 in New York, where Bisping’s middleweight championship will be on the line.

From the day their fight was announced near the beginning of the year, Bisping has been trying to get under St-Pierre’s skin. At Friday’s UFC 217 promotional press conference in Las Vegas, he did just that.

Bisping flung barbs and insults at St-Pierre for the better part of the press conference, again insinuating that he had taken steroids, and generally degrading him and making fun of his accent, trying to get the former champion to loose his cool.

It’s not exactly clear if he truly got under St-Pierre’s skin, as the former champion did fire back at Bisping, but with a smile on his face. Things finally broke down during the face-offs when UFC president Dana White had to step in and keep them apart.

