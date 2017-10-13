Georges St-Pierre Shoves Michael Bisping After Enduring Insults at UFC 217 Press Confrence

(Courtesy of UFC)

The war of words turned physical on Friday as Georges St-Pierre once again took a swipe at Michael Bisping following their latest press conference to promote their upcoming fight at UFC 217 in New York.

Following 30 minutes of Bisping needling at St-Pierre in front of the Toronto crowd, the fighters came nose-to-nose with UFC president Dana White standing in between them.

Bisping raised his hands towards St-Pierre’s face after jawing back and forth for a few seconds, which prompted the former welterweight champion to extend his arm for a shove before White could quickly separate them before anything else happened.

The talking didn’t stop from there as Bisping continued to fire away at St-Pierre until the press conference concluded.

Judging by the latest face off, Bisping and St-Pierre are anxious to settle their difference when they meet at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 in New York.

After nearly four years on the sidelines, St-Pierre will challenge Bisping for his UFC middleweight championship. Other title fights on the UFC 217 card include Cody Garbrandt putting his bantamweight belt on the line against TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defending against Rose Namajunas.

