Georges St-Pierre Putting Michael Bisping to Sleep Sends Twitter into a Frenzy

When Georges St-Pierre walked away from fighting four years ago, he left as a UFC champion. He stepped back into the octagon on Saturday for the first time since November 2013 in the UFC 217 main event against middleweight champion Michael Bisping. When he walked out of the cage, he had the 185-pound belt around his waist.
A bigger St-Pierre showed that he can still compete against the best in the world. He won the first round and put Bisping away in the third. “Rush” dropped Bisping with a left hand and followed “The Count” to the canvas looking for a finish. After landing heavy punches and elbows, St-Pierre took Bisping’s back and put him to sleep with a rear-naked choke. After the submission win, fighters reacted to St-Pierre’s return via Twitter.
THAT'S IT!!!!! @GeorgesStPierre MAKES HISTORY!!!! HE TAPS BISPING #UFC217
— UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2017
Wow !! GSP new MW champ.
— Chris Weidman (@ChrisWeidmanUFC) November 5, 2017
It's possible #UFC217
— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 5, 2017
The super man jab is back
— Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouseUFC) November 5, 2017
What a night!!!!!!!!!!!!! #UFC217 THE GOAT IS BACK!!!!!!
— #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) November 5, 2017
While @bisping is tough @GeorgesStPierre is the greatest of all times. #ufc217
— Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) November 5, 2017
The Real @georgesstpierre congrats #truemartialartist #humble https://t.co/h7OvKc2pB9
— Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2017
Wow 4 yrs off and comes back and does that!! Such a inspiration GSP is!!
— James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) November 5, 2017
Congrats @GeorgesStPierre #UFC217
— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 5, 2017
Now that’s some “Greatest of all time” type shit right there. Wow
— Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) November 5, 2017
Holy fuck GSP!!
— Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) November 5, 2017
And he is back! #andnew @GeorgesStPierre !!! Wow! What a night. All the champs lost their belts!!
— Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) November 5, 2017
No fucking wayyyyyy!!!
— Bec Rawlings (@RowdyBec) November 5, 2017
The legend is back !!!
Congrats champ @GeorgesStPierre #UFC217
— Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) November 5, 2017
ANOTHER HOOK THAT SET IT UP!! #UFC217 @GeorgesStPierre pic.twitter.com/sBwgt08n17
— UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2017
GSP WITH THE FINISH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/D3skkJ16r6
— Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) November 5, 2017
The king is back!!! #ufc217
— Daniel Kelly (@DanKellyJudo) November 5, 2017
That’s a fucking champion! @GeorgesStPierre
— Thiago Pitbull Alves (@ThiagoAlvesATT) November 5, 2017
Welcome back @GeorgesStPierre so much for all the he doesn’t belong in this weight class bullshit?!? #andNew #ufc217
— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) November 5, 2017
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 5, 2017
— Zachary Makovsky (@ZachFunSize) November 5, 2017
Congratulations to one of the greatest @GeorgesStPierre! @bisping nothing but respect my brother!@ufc
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2017
GSP is back!!!
— noad lahat (@Neo_MMA) November 5, 2017
Finally I got one @GeorgesStPierre you are the man !!#new
— Leonardo Santos (@LeoSantosbjj) November 5, 2017
Wow @GeorgesStPierre congratulations! #UFC217
— Court McGee (@Court_McGee) November 5, 2017
Undisputed goat until Mighty Mouse gets his second strap
— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) November 5, 2017
Im impressed by your RNC @GeorgesStPierre
— Olivier Aubin (@oliaubin) November 5, 2017
GSP GSP GSP #GSP
— Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) November 5, 2017
It's great to see @GeorgesStPierre back in the spotlight. The one fighter who's humility and respect I looked up to
— Lyman Good (@lymangoodmma) November 5, 2017
Holy fuck!!! WOW! GSP is back!! #ufc217 @ufc
— BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) November 5, 2017
Unbelievable! GSP pulls it off after 4 years. #ufc217
— Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) November 5, 2017
Wowwwwwwweewwww!!!!!! #UFC217 this game is nuts !!
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 5, 2017
HES BACK!!!!!!!! @GeorgesStPierre @ufc #mma #ufc #GOAT
— Jordan Rinaldi (@JordanRinaldi) November 5, 2017
GSPPPPPPPP!!!!! What an incredible performance by the greatest. Amazing.
— Ryan Hall (@ryanhall5050) November 5, 2017
That was fucking awesome. @GeorgesStPierre
— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) November 5, 2017
It's been 4 years since UFC gold has been around his waist. #AndNew @GeorgesStPierre pic.twitter.com/si3UXeWyi7
— UFC (@ufc) November 5, 2017
Holy crap! Night, night, count! GSP drops, hellbows and then chokes out Bisping. #ufc217 pic.twitter.com/WubDb84W9B
— The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) November 5, 2017
I'm worried that GSP winning fucks the division up even more. Will he defend? If he does, it's ok, if not, it's back to fucked up
— Chris Camozzi (@ChrisCamozzi) November 5, 2017
No argument anymore. GSP is GOAT
— Jordan Johnson (@doublejmma) November 5, 2017
