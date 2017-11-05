               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredRose Namajunas Shocks The World and Electrifies Twitter

Georges St-Pierre

hot-sauce-featuredGeorges St-Pierre Putting Michael Bisping to Sleep Sends Twitter into a Frenzy

TJ Dillashaw

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to TJ Dillashaw Finishing Cody Garbrandt

hot-sauce-featuredDana White Tries to ID Fighters by Their Tattoos (Video)

Georges St-Pierre Putting Michael Bisping to Sleep Sends Twitter into a Frenzy

November 5, 2017
NoNo Comments

When Georges St-Pierre walked away from fighting four years ago, he left as a UFC champion. He stepped back into the octagon on Saturday for the first time since November 2013 in the UFC 217 main event against middleweight champion Michael Bisping. When he walked out of the cage, he had the 185-pound belt around his waist.

A bigger St-Pierre showed that he can still compete against the best in the world. He won the first round and put Bisping away in the third. “Rush” dropped Bisping with a left hand and followed “The Count” to the canvas looking for a finish. After landing heavy punches and elbows, St-Pierre took Bisping’s back and put him to sleep with a rear-naked choke. After the submission win, fighters reacted to St-Pierre’s return via Twitter.

TRENDING > UFC Announces Schedule For the First Quarter in 2018

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA