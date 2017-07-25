Georges St-Pierre Pushes for Fight with Michael Bisping Again with Robert Whittaker Injured

Georges St-Pierre isn’t giving up hope on his fight with middleweight champion Michael Bisping just yet.

It appeared all hope was lost for St-Pierre to face Bisping in his first fight back since 2013 when UFC president Dana White pulled the plug on the matchup and instead insisted that the current king at middleweight face new interim champion Robert Whittaker.

Unfortunately, Whittaker suffered a knee injury in his fight with Yoel Romero that will reportedly keep him out of action for the remainder of the year.

With that delay in mind, St-Pierre called into Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast this week to once again push for the title fight between the two of them later this year.

“Sometimes in sports the misfortune of people makes the good luck of others. That’s what happened in this case. I had an injury, you had an injury, which created an opportunity for the other guy but the other guy Robert Whittaker had bad luck, he had an injury. It put us back into the initial situation we were in,” St-Pierre said.

“It’s up to Dana White, I texted Dana, he knows I want to fight you. Hopefully if the boss wants, the fight’s going to happen. I think the fans want to see this fight.”

St-Pierre added that he’s already invested a lot of time and money into a fight at middleweight, which is just another reason why he hopes Bisping will ultimately serve as his opponent when he returns to the Octagon later this year.

Of course, White has stated that he wanted St-Pierre to return to welterweight where he was a nine-time defending champion, but the veteran Canadian is still hoping that he can get the Bisping fight before anything else.

“For myself, I invest myself a lot in this. I was following a diet and everything. I hired a dietician and I spent a lot of time, money and energy on this,” St-Pierre said about the fight with Bisping. “That’s why it was frustrating for me when I heard the fight was not going to happen.

“But like I said the misfortune of Robert Whittaker unfortunately, I like him, he’s a very nice guy, he got an injury. I never wish anyone bad luck but because of his misfortune perhaps that puts us back right in the initial situation where we were supposed to fight each other, which I hope will happen. Hopefully November.”

The UFC has a card currently rumored for Nov. 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York, which would seem to be the perfect backdrop for St-Pierre’s return to action.

St-Pierre has long standing ties to the New York area while working with coaches such as John Danaher and Erik Owings plus his return will likely be a hot ticket no matter where he fights, but Madison Square Garden would certainly be a historic setting.

Obviously, Bisping didn’t need to be convinced that a fight with St-Pierre later this year made the most sense, especially with Whittaker out of action for now.

Bisping hasn’t fought since last October and he clearly doesn’t want to sit out and wait until 2018 to make his return to action so a fight with St-Pierre in November is still what he wants most right now.

“The interim champion now is sidelined,” Bisping said. “I don’t see a reason why this shouldn’t happen. Fingers crossed my friend we get to do this at the end of the year.”

