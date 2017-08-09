Georges St-Pierre Officially Signs His Contract to Face Michael Bisping at UFC 217

It’s been a long road back but Georges St-Pierre finally has a date and opponent for his return to the UFC.

On Wednesday, St-Pierre released a photo signing his bout agreement to face middleweight champion Michael Bisping at UFC 217 on Nov. 4 in New York City.

Finally signing my UFC 217 Bout Agreement vs. Michael Bisping for Nov. 4th at MSG – Get ready for a big night in NYC!!! pic.twitter.com/VgqIVnsLwv — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) August 9, 2017

The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden as the UFC makes its second appearance at the historic arena in New York.

St-Pierre’s return fight was on again, off again for several months after it was first announced in March that he had inked a new multi-fight contract with the UFC with Bisping as his opponent.

An eye injury forced St-Pierre to delay his comeback until at least November and it appeared the UFC was going to yank the fight with Bisping away from him.

UFC president Dana White then said that St-Pierre would instead face welterweight champ Tyron Woodley but that all changed last month. White was highly critical of Woodley’s performance against Demian Maia at UFC 214 and he finally decided to give St-Pierre what he wanted all along.

Now St-Pierre is set to compete for the middleweight title in a fight that will allow him the opportunity to join Randy Couture, B.J. Penn and Conor McGregor as the only UFC fighters in history to hold two championships in two different divisions.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram