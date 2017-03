Georges St-Pierre Knew Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza Would Be Pissed

(Courtesy of UFC)

In explaining the career trajectory that led to him returning to the Octagon, Georges St-Pierre admits that he knew Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza would be pissed that he jumped the line to a UFC middleweight title shot.

