Georges St-Pierre: It’s Harder to Remain UFC Champion Than to Become One

April 26, 2017
(Courtesy of Hayabusa)

Georges St-Pierre knows what it is like to become a UFC champion. He became the UFC welterweight titleholder on two different occasions.

He also knows what it is like to then remain at the top of the mountain. St-Pierre lost the belt in his first title defense in his first turn as champion. He then claimed the interim title, unified it, and then defended the belt nine consecutive times before taking a three-and-a-half-year sabbatical.

In a recent interview conducted for his sponsor, Hayabusa, St-Pierre compared the difficulties of becoming and remaining a champion.

