Georges St-Pierre: ‘I’m Going to Shock the World’ (video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre sat down for an exclusive interview to talk about his middleweight title fight with Michael Bisping later this year. Plus, “Rush” explains why he left, why he’s back, and discusses the rest of the 185-pound division.

