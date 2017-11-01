Georges St-Pierre: ‘I’m Fighting for My Legacy’

.

Georges St-Pierre hasn’t set foot in the Octagon to compete since he walked out of it with a split-decision victory over Johny Hendricks in November of 2013. Four years later, he is poised to make a historic comeback.

When St-Pierre steps in the Octagon on Saturday at UFC 217, he’ll be headlining an iconic venue, Madison Square Garden, while attempting to move up in weight to take the middleweight strap from champion Michael Bisping.

So why now? Why, after four years out of action, is Georges St-Pierre returning? And why is he moving up to a weight class that he’s never fought at before when he ruled the roost at 170 pounds?

It’s actually quite simple.

“I’m fighting for my legacy,” St-Pierre said at Wednesday’s UFC 217 Open Workout at Madison Square Garden.

Watch as St-Pierre explains why he’s returning now, and what he hopes to accomplish.

