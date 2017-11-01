               

Georges St-Pierre: ‘I’m Fighting for My Legacy’

November 1, 2017
Georges St-Pierre hasn’t set foot in the Octagon to compete since he walked out of it with a split-decision victory over Johny Hendricks in November of 2013. Four years later, he is poised to make a historic comeback.

When St-Pierre steps in the Octagon on Saturday at UFC 217, he’ll be headlining an iconic venue, Madison Square Garden, while attempting to move up in weight to take the middleweight strap from champion Michael Bisping.

Georges St-Pierre Workout InterviewSo why now? Why, after four years out of action, is Georges St-Pierre returning? And why is he moving up to a weight class that he’s never fought at before when he ruled the roost at 170 pounds?

It’s actually quite simple.

“I’m fighting for my legacy,” St-Pierre said at Wednesday’s UFC 217 Open Workout at Madison Square Garden.

Watch as St-Pierre explains why he’s returning now, and what he hopes to accomplish.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

