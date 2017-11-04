Georges St-Pierre Hungrier Than He’s Ever Been (UFC 217 Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

After nearly four years away from the Octagon, former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is set to make his return at UFC 217 against middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

