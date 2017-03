Georges St-Pierre Has Long-term UFC Plans (video)

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre returns to the Octagon later this summer and has long-term UFC plans. He’ll face middleweight champion Michael Bisping in his return and is mum or anything after that.

