               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre at Montreal Canadiens Game

hot-sauce-featuredGeorges St-Pierre Gets Raucous Ovation at Montreal Canadiens Game (Video)

Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley

hot-sauce-featuredTyron Woodley Opens as Heavy Betting Favorite Over Nate Diaz

Dana White UFC 216

hot-sauce-featuredDana White Rips Mike Swick for Doing the ‘Worst Thing to Ever Happen to the UFC’

Oscar De La Hoya over Conor McGregor

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor Opens as Betting Favorite Over Oscar De La Hoya

Georges St-Pierre Gets Raucous Ovation at Montreal Canadiens Game (Video)

November 15, 2017
NoNo Comments

Canadian Georges St-Pierre has long been a fan favorite in his home country. He’s also been a lifelong fan of and participant in the game of hockey.

After taking the middleweight title from Michael Bisping at UFC 217, St-Pierre returned home as a special guest of the Montreal Canadiens hockey team, where he was charged with dropping the puck in a pre-game ceremony.

TRENDING > Anderson Silva Defiant After Doping Violation Forced Him Off UFC Shanghai

As he took to the ice, the fans went wild, giving St-Pierre – only the fourth man in UFC history to hold titles in two division – a raucous welcome at the Bell Centre.

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA