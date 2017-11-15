Georges St-Pierre Gets Raucous Ovation at Montreal Canadiens Game (Video)

ICYMI: New UFC MW champ @GeorgesStPierre dropped the puck at last night's @CanadiensMTL game. What an ovation! pic.twitter.com/frj1MUg1bU — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 15, 2017

Canadian Georges St-Pierre has long been a fan favorite in his home country. He’s also been a lifelong fan of and participant in the game of hockey.

After taking the middleweight title from Michael Bisping at UFC 217, St-Pierre returned home as a special guest of the Montreal Canadiens hockey team, where he was charged with dropping the puck in a pre-game ceremony.

As he took to the ice, the fans went wild, giving St-Pierre – only the fourth man in UFC history to hold titles in two division – a raucous welcome at the Bell Centre.

