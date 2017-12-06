               

Georges St-Pierre Details ‘Scary’ Bout with Colitis, Doubts Middleweight Future (Video)

December 6, 2017
(Video courtesy of TSN Tube | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Georges St-Pierre talks with TSN’s Kara Wagland about when he knew something was wrong with his health, whether he thinks his colitis diagnosis will affect him in the octagon, why he doesn’t feel he will fight in the middleweight division again, Luke Rockhold’s comments criticizing him, and more.

