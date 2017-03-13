HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

featuredKelvin Gastelum Finishes Vitor Belfort in the First (UFC Fortaleza Results)

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Ends Retirement, Turns Up the Heat on Conor McGregor

UFC Fortaleza Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Takes On UFC: ‘This is What I’m Owed Now. Pay Me’

Georges St-Pierre Critical of Weight-Cutting: ‘One Day Someone Will Die’

March 13, 2017
1 Comment

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre will return to the Octagon later this year after walking away from the sport when he was on top of the game in November 2013. 

Following his ninth consecutive welterweight title defense, a decision win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167, St-Pierre announced that he was taking a leave from competition.  It was unclear how long that leave would be, or if the Canadian had retired. 

The 35-year-old’s return to action was announced by UFC president Dana White on March 1.  “Rush” will take on middleweight champion Michael Bisping at an undetermined location and date later this year.

In St-Pierre’s time away from the sport, several things have changed. Aside from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency instituting a UFC Anti-Doping Policy, the weigh-in procedure has changed drastically.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Has Long-term UFC Plans

Instead of the official weigh-in taking place at a fixed time the afternoon before an event, fighters now weigh-in during the morning before an event to allow them extra time to re-hydrate before their bouts.  Fighter safety was the motivating factor for the change in weigh-in procedures, but St-Pierre believes the effect has been the opposite. 

“I’m not a big fan of cutting weight. I always prioritize my health over my performance,” he said during a recent appearance of the UFC Unfiltered podcast

“I believe the new weigh-in in the morning (the day) before the fight, I think it’s a bad thing. Because now guys, they see it as an opportunity to cut more weight. So, I think it’s a bad thing.  I told Dana when I saw him that I don’t see it as a good thing.”

St-Pierre not only thinks the new weigh-in procedure is a bad idea, he believes it could end up costing a UFC fighter’s life.

“I think they have to change it because one day someone will die. One day someone will die and it will affect all of us. It’s very bad for your health,” he said.  “There is a certain percentage of hydration in your body that is critical, that you can actually die if you’re past that point.  It is very dangerous.”

St-Pierre’s concerns aren’t unfounded.  In December 2015, 21-year-old Chinese flyweight Yang Jian Bing died from cardiopulmonary failure while cutting weight for his ONE Championship bout.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Hector Lombard Posts Photos, Video After Surv...

Mar 13, 20171 Comment17 Views

UFC fighter Hector Lombard and his family were involved in a serious car accident on Sunday, after which Lombard posted a video and photos.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan: How Conor McGreg...

While there are unconfirmed reports that T-Mobile Arena has

Mar 13, 2017

Double KO at Shamrock FC St...

There was a stunning, ultra-rare double-KO at this past

Mar 13, 2017
UFC Fight Night 107 Manuwa vs Anderson Fight Poster

UFC Fight Night 107: Manuwa...

Information for UFC Fight Night 107 at The O2

Mar 13, 2017
  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Take it easy ET
    GSP can be a little dramatic after another one of his bouts of recovered memory

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA