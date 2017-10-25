Georges St-Pierre Coach Freddie Roach is All-in on Comeback (Video)

Boxing coach Freddie Roach is perhaps most famous for his role in the career of superstar boxer Manny Pacquiao, but he has long been by the side of former UFC welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre.

In the past, Roach has played a quieter role, working with St-Pierre as his boxing schedule permitted and never becoming a staple of his corner for fights. As one of St-Pierre’s most trusted coaches – Roach actually helped St-Pierre broker his return to the UFC – things changed drastically for St-Pierre’s move to middleweight to challenge champion Michael Bisping on Nov. 4 at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden.

This time around, Roach has committed to training St-Pierre at least three days per week and will be in the former welterweight championship’s corner on fight night.

St-Pierre is obviously pulling out all the stops for his return. So now we just wait and see what the payoff is.

