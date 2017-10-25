               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cody Garbrandt

featuredCody Garbrandt Reveals How Beating Up TJ Dillashaw Made Him Realize He’d Become UFC Champion

Dana White over Mayweather vs McGregor Tour Poster

featuredDana White Claims Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Broke Pay-Per-View Record

Dana White over bloody Mark Hunt

featuredIs Dana White Pushing Mark Hunt Out of the UFC? ‘They Turned on the Whistleblower’

featuredDarren Till Shocks ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with Stunning First Round TKO in UFC Poland Main Event

Georges St-Pierre Coach Freddie Roach is All-in on Comeback (Video)

October 25, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Boxing coach Freddie Roach is perhaps most famous for his role in the career of superstar boxer Manny Pacquiao, but he has long been by the side of former UFC welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre.

In the past, Roach has played a quieter role, working with St-Pierre as his boxing schedule permitted and never becoming a staple of his corner for fights. As one of St-Pierre’s most trusted coaches – Roach actually helped St-Pierre broker his return to the UFC – things changed drastically for St-Pierre’s move to middleweight to challenge champion Michael Bisping on Nov. 4 at UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden.

This time around, Roach has committed to training St-Pierre at least three days per week and will be in the former welterweight championship’s corner on fight night. 

St-Pierre is obviously pulling out all the stops for his return. So now we just wait and see what the payoff is.

TRENDING > Bethe Correia Forced to Drop Out of a Fight That Hadn’t Even Been Announced Yet

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping putting his middleweight belt on the line against returning former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre. In the other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey’s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA