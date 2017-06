Georges St-Pierre Believes He Will Still Fight and Retire Michael Bisping

(Courtesy of TSN Tube)

Despite UFC president Dana White insisting that the fight is canceled, Georges St-Pierre believes he can convince the UFC’s head honcho to let him fight Michael Bisping… and when they do fight, St-Pierre believes he will push the middleweight champion into retirement.

