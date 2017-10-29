Georges St-Pierre Avenges Loss to Matt Serra (UFC 217 Free Fight)

               

October 29, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

The last time former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre tasted defeat inside the Octagon was at UFC 69 in 2007 when Matt Serra finished him in the first round.  “Rush” avenged that loss at UFC 83.  Watch St-Pierre dominate Serra in the rematch.

St-Pierre makes his long-anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 217 against middleweight champion Michael Bisping on November 4, live on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre: A Legend Returns (Full Documentary)

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Bisping vs. St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

