               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White Hints Money is Slowing Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Chokes Out Michael Bisping to Become Middleweight Champion at UFC 217

TJ Dillashaw

featuredTJ Dillashaw Earns Title Back with KO Win Over Cody Garbrandt (UFC 217 Results)

Rose Namajunas at Grudge

featuredRose Namajunas Shocks the World, Takes Out Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217

Georges St-Pierre and Stephen Thompson Sidelined 45 Days (UFC 217 Medical Suspensions)

November 8, 2017
NoNo Comments

Georges St-Pierre couldn’t make it to the UFC 217 post-fight press conference after defeating Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship on Saturday, but he won’t have to sit out for long.

St-Pierre missed the post-fight festivities because he was transported to the hospital to get his busted nose stitched up, but the damage only cost him a 45-day medical suspension. That’s well before he’d even be thinking about stepping back into the Octagon again anyway.

Georges St-PierreNo fighter on the card received more than a 90-day suspension and only two received that.

Every UFC 217 fighter received at least a minimum seven-day suspension as a mandatory rest period, while most other suspensions were in the 30 to 45-day range.

The New York State Athletic Commission issued the UFC 217 medical suspensions on Tuesday.

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre took place on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

TRENDING > Car Accident Forces Angela Lee Out of ONE Championship Title Fight

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Medical Suspensions

  • Georges St-Pierre: 45-day medical suspension
  • Michael Bisping: 30-day medical suspension
  • T.J. Dillashaw: Seven-day medical suspension
  • Cody Garbrandt: 30-day medical suspension
  • Rose Namajunas: Seven-day medical suspension
  • Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 30-day medical suspension
  • Stephen Thompson: 45-day medical suspension
  • Jorge Masvidal: Seven-day medical suspension
  • Paulo Costa: 30-day medical suspension
  • Johny Hendricks: 30-day medical suspension
  • James Vick: Seven-day medical suspension
  • Joe Duffy: 30-day medical suspension
  • Mark Godbeer: 30-day medical suspension
  • Walt Harris: Seven-day medical suspension
  • Ovince Saint Preux: Seven-day medical suspension
  • Corey Anderson: 60-day medical suspension
  • Randy Brown: Seven-day medical suspension
  • Mickey Gall: 45-day medical suspension
  • Curtis Blaydes: Seven-day medical suspension
  • Aleksei Oleinik: 90-day medical suspension
  • Ricardo Ramos: Seven-day medical suspension
  • Aiemann Zahabi: 90-day medical suspension

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA