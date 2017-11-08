Georges St-Pierre and Stephen Thompson Sidelined 45 Days (UFC 217 Medical Suspensions)

Georges St-Pierre couldn’t make it to the UFC 217 post-fight press conference after defeating Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship on Saturday, but he won’t have to sit out for long.

St-Pierre missed the post-fight festivities because he was transported to the hospital to get his busted nose stitched up, but the damage only cost him a 45-day medical suspension. That’s well before he’d even be thinking about stepping back into the Octagon again anyway.

No fighter on the card received more than a 90-day suspension and only two received that.

Every UFC 217 fighter received at least a minimum seven-day suspension as a mandatory rest period, while most other suspensions were in the 30 to 45-day range.

The New York State Athletic Commission issued the UFC 217 medical suspensions on Tuesday.

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre took place on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

TRENDING > Car Accident Forces Angela Lee Out of ONE Championship Title Fight

UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Medical Suspensions

Georges St-Pierre: 45-day medical suspension

Michael Bisping: 30-day medical suspension

T.J. Dillashaw: Seven-day medical suspension

Cody Garbrandt: 30-day medical suspension

Rose Namajunas: Seven-day medical suspension

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 30-day medical suspension

Stephen Thompson: 45-day medical suspension

Jorge Masvidal: Seven-day medical suspension

Paulo Costa: 30-day medical suspension

Johny Hendricks: 30-day medical suspension

James Vick: Seven-day medical suspension

Joe Duffy: 30-day medical suspension

Mark Godbeer: 30-day medical suspension

Walt Harris: Seven-day medical suspension

Ovince Saint Preux: Seven-day medical suspension

Corey Anderson: 60-day medical suspension

Randy Brown: Seven-day medical suspension

Mickey Gall: 45-day medical suspension

Curtis Blaydes: Seven-day medical suspension

Aleksei Oleinik: 90-day medical suspension

Ricardo Ramos: Seven-day medical suspension

Aiemann Zahabi: 90-day medical suspension

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram