Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping Keep Talking: What a Circus!

(Courtesy of UFC | Warning: Profane Language)

On Episode 6 of UFC 217 Embedded, middleweight champion Michael Bisping and challenger Georges St-Pierre continue to trade barbs after their press conference.

Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt joins retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and UFC President Dana White for a BodyArmor event.

Title challengers TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas react to their opponents’ behavior on stage.

Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Dillashaw, Garbrandt and St-Pierre make their final weight cuts on Thursday evening. At Friday morning’s official weigh-ins, everyone hits their targets, and welterweight Jorge Masvidal again exchanges words with the hot-tempered middleweight champ.

UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.

