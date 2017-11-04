Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping Keep Talking: What a Circus!

               

November 4, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC | Warning: Profane Language)

On Episode 6 of UFC 217 Embedded, middleweight champion Michael Bisping and challenger Georges St-Pierre continue to trade barbs after their press conference.

Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt joins retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and UFC President Dana White for a BodyArmor event.

Title challengers TJ Dillashaw and Rose Namajunas react to their opponents’ behavior on stage.

Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Dillashaw, Garbrandt and St-Pierre make their final weight cuts on Thursday evening. At Friday morning’s official weigh-ins, everyone hits their targets, and welterweight Jorge Masvidal again exchanges words with the hot-tempered middleweight champ.

UFC 217 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the three title fights at UFC 217 taking place inside Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 4th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 4, for full UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre. In other title bouts, bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt squares off with former teammate TJ Dillashaw, and strawweight terror Joanna Jedrzejczyk aims to tie Ronda Rousey‘s women’s title defense record in a battle with Rose Namajunas.

