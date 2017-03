Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping Face Off for the First Time (video)

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping and his next challenger, the returning former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre, go face-to-face for the first time since UFC president Dana White announced their bout.

