HOT OFF THE WIRE
Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

George Sullivan Accepts Second UFC Anti-Doping Violation Sanction

June 20, 2017
No Comments

USADA announced on Tuesday that UFC athlete George Sullivan has tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a one-year sanction for his second anti-doping policy violation.

Sullivan, 36, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on January 14, 2017. Clomiphene is a Specified Substance in the class of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Upon notification of his positive test, Sullivan immediately identified a prescription fertility medication as the source of the prohibited substance detected in his sample. After a thorough review of the case, including the examination of medical records provided by the athlete, USADA confirmed that Sullivan’s positive test was caused by Clomiphene Citrate, which he was using in a therapeutic dose under the care of a physician to treat a medical condition. The prescribed use of the medication by Sullivan is considered an “off-label” treatment, as Clomiphene Citrate is not approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for use by males.

Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, as well as the World Anti-Doping Code, an athlete’s period of ineligibility for using a prohibited substance may be decreased if the athlete lacks significant fault for the anti-doping policy violation. In this instance, USADA determined that Sullivan’s degree of fault was reduced because his use of Clomiphene Citrate was under the care of his physician for a documented medical condition. Accordingly, Sullivan received a reduction to one year from the standard two-year period of ineligibility that could have been imposed for a second offense involving a Specified Substance.

George SullivanSullivan’s one-year period of ineligibility began on January 14, 2017, the date his positive sample was collected. As a result of his positive test, which was announced by UFC on January 26, 2017, Sullivan was removed from the Card for the UFC 208 event in New York, N.Y., that was held on February 11, 2017.

Sullivan’s previous sanction stemmed from having declared the use of Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 (IGF-1) on his sample collection paperwork when describing his use of a deer antler velvet product during an out-of-competition test conducted on July 13, 2016. IGF-1 is a prohibited substance in the class of Peptide Hormones, Growth Factors, Related Substances, and Mimetics, and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Following Sullivan’s declaration, USADA initiated an investigation regarding the product declared by Sullivan on his sample collection paperwork, eventually determining that a one-year suspension beginning on Jan. 31, 2016, the day after his most recent UFC bout, was appropriate.

TRENDING > Heavy Betting on Conor McGregor Narrows Odds Gap to Floyd Mayweather

In accepting his recent sanctioning for a second violation, which stems from a January 14, 2017, sample collection, Sullivan will not be eligible to return to the Octagon until January 14, 2018. He will have been out of the Octagon for at least two years before he can once again return to competition.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time completed under his or her sanction.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Heavy Betting on Conor McGregor Narrows Odds ...

Jun 20, 2017No Comments31 Views

While most pundits still consider Conor McGregor's chances of victory against Floyd Mayweather anemic, money is coming in fast and furious on the Irishman.

Sage Northcutt Draws New UF...

With little more than a month to go until

Jun 20, 2017
Andrei Arlovski UFC on FOX 23 Scrum

Andrei Arlovski and Bethe C...

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and headliner Bethe

Jun 20, 2017
Bellator NYC Live Results

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Si...

Follow along for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva full

Jun 20, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA