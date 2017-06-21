HOT OFF THE WIRE
Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

Gennady Golovkin: Mayweather vs. McGregor is Big Business, Not Boxing

June 21, 2017
Gennady Golovkin is slated to face Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 16 in what many consider to be one of the greatest boxing match-ups of the past decade, if not in boxing’s history. Three weeks prior to that fight, Conor McGregor will make his boxing debut against one of the greatest pugilists in the history of the sport, Floyd Mayweather

While Golovkin admits that Mayweather vs. McGregor is big business, it’s not boxing.

LFA 14 Title Fight ‘Just Another Fight&...

Jun 21, 2017No Comments18 Views

Jerome Rivera takes on fellow undefeated fighter Roberto Sanchez in the co-main event of LFA 14 for the promotion’s vacant 125-pound title on Friday.

Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes to be Evaluated...

Matt Hughes' family is working with an organization to

Jun 21, 2017
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Boxing Promoter Lou DiBella...

Famed boxing promoter Lou DiBella talked about Heather Hardy's

Jun 21, 2017
Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva

Countdown to Bellator NYC: ...

Watch the full episode of Countdown to Bellator NYC:

Jun 21, 2017
               

