Gennady Golovkin: Mayweather vs. McGregor is Big Business, Not Boxing

(Courtesy of EPSN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Gennady Golovkin is slated to face Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 16 in what many consider to be one of the greatest boxing match-ups of the past decade, if not in boxing’s history. Three weeks prior to that fight, Conor McGregor will make his boxing debut against one of the greatest pugilists in the history of the sport, Floyd Mayweather.

While Golovkin admits that Mayweather vs. McGregor is big business, it’s not boxing.

