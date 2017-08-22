                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi scrum chaos

featuredPaulie Malignaggi Confronts Conor McGregor as Chaos Erupts at Grand Arrival

featuredDominick Cruz Explains How Conor McGregor Can Beat Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather worried - Conor McGregor pointing

featuredPotential for Mayweather vs. McGregor Judging Controversy Adds Much Needed Intrigue

Dominick Cruz on Mayweather vs McGregor - Fight Society

featuredDominick Cruz’s Expert Insight on Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Geje Eustaquio Faces Kairat Akhmetov at ONE: Total Victory in Jakarta

August 22, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov faces a fast turnaround after losing his title in Macau last month. He will be back in the cage on Sept. 16 to face Geje Eustaquio in the main event of ONE: Total Victory in Jakarta.

Akhmetov (23-1) won the belt by beating Adriano Moraes, but then spent nearly two years sidelined by injury. He returned to action last month to face the Brazilian in a unification rematch, which he lost by unanimous decision.

ONE Total Victory“I am excited to get back in the cage and compete. Defeat is part of this game, the important thing is to come back better,” Akhmetov said. “The body is ready, the mind is strong, and the spirit is willing. Eustaquio is one of the best competitors in the division and a victory over him will mean a lot. I have one goal, and that is to get back my title. I will take care of anyone who stands in my way.”

He faces Eustaquio (9-5), a man who has also tasted defeat at the hands of Moraes in a title match. The Filipino has fought ten times for ONE Championship and featured on the promotion’s second ever card, which was also in Jakarta.

TRENDING > Felice Herrig faces Cortney Casey at UFC 218 in Detroit

This event is set for the Jakarta Convention Centre and will be ONE Championship’s eighth event in the Indonesian capital. Next up for the promotion is a card in Shanghai on Sept. 2, headlined by a welterweight title bout between Ben Askren and Zebaztian Kadestam.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram


               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA