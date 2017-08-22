Geje Eustaquio Faces Kairat Akhmetov at ONE: Total Victory in Jakarta

Former flyweight champion Kairat Akhmetov faces a fast turnaround after losing his title in Macau last month. He will be back in the cage on Sept. 16 to face Geje Eustaquio in the main event of ONE: Total Victory in Jakarta.

Akhmetov (23-1) won the belt by beating Adriano Moraes, but then spent nearly two years sidelined by injury. He returned to action last month to face the Brazilian in a unification rematch, which he lost by unanimous decision.

“I am excited to get back in the cage and compete. Defeat is part of this game, the important thing is to come back better,” Akhmetov said. “The body is ready, the mind is strong, and the spirit is willing. Eustaquio is one of the best competitors in the division and a victory over him will mean a lot. I have one goal, and that is to get back my title. I will take care of anyone who stands in my way.”

He faces Eustaquio (9-5), a man who has also tasted defeat at the hands of Moraes in a title match. The Filipino has fought ten times for ONE Championship and featured on the promotion’s second ever card, which was also in Jakarta.

This event is set for the Jakarta Convention Centre and will be ONE Championship’s eighth event in the Indonesian capital. Next up for the promotion is a card in Shanghai on Sept. 2, headlined by a welterweight title bout between Ben Askren and Zebaztian Kadestam.

