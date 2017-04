Gegard Mousasi Talks Fight Controversy and Wanting to Get Paid

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Gegard Mousasi is not taking the blame for the controversial ending to his UFC 210 bout with Chris Weidman. But he was happy to address the matter, along with the idea that he deserves a pay raise, at the post-fight press conference on Saturday night in Buffalo, N.Y.

