HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jon Jones v Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Insists His Legacy Intertwined with Jon Jones

Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredWill Conor McGregor Fight in the UFC Again?

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler

featuredRobbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone First Marquee Match-Up for UFC 213

Gegard Mousasi Picks Georges St-Pierre Over Michael Bisping

April 5, 2017
2 Comments

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre will return to the Octagon later this year to challenge middleweight champion Michael Bisping.  It’s a match-up that has ruffled the feathers of 185-pound contenders.

Fifth-ranked Gegard Mousasi doesn’t think the UFC should have put the fight together. 

“GSP and Michael Bisping, of course they’re going to take the fight because it’s a good fight for them. The UFC should not make those fights. If they want to make a superfight, make Anderson Silva against GSP. Don’t make GSP against Michael Bisping. (St-Pierre) hasn’t fought for three years and never fought at middleweight for the belt,” he told MMAWeekly.com.  “Where’s the honesty in that for the number one contender?”

Georges St-Pierre and Michael BispingMiddleweight contenders either have to sit on the shelf and wait, or accept another fight and risk losing their place in the 185-pound pecking order.

“You need luck to get the title shot. Some people even got the title shot after they were coming off a loss. GSP is coming after a three-year absence. He’s fighting for the belt. If they hadn’t made the fight with Dan Henderson, Yoel Romero would have probably fought for the belt. Jacare Souza would have been able to fight about now, and after me against Chris Weidman, it could have been me. But because of that, everyone has to take another fight, take another risk of putting everything on the line before they even get the title shot. It’s not fair,” said Mousasi. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight

If St-Pierre defeats Bisping, Mousasi expects him to immediately vacate the title.  He doesn’t see the Canadian defending the belt against the top contenders, but predicts that St-Pierre will beat Bisping. 

“If GSP wins, he vacates the title. And I believe he’s the better fighter than Michael Bisping. But after being absent for three years, you don’t know what kind of GSP is going to show up. But knowing GSP, he will show up,” he said. 

“I’d give him the better chance at winning, but if he wins, he vacates the title. It’s as simple as that. He’s not going to fight Yoel Romero. He’s not going to fight Luke Rockhold. He’s not going to fight me. He’s not going to fight Jacare. That’s a killer’s streak. He’s going to win and he’s going to vacate it.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Will Brooks

Will Brooks Wanted Anthony Pettis, But Got Ch...

Apr 06, 20171 Comment20 Views

Former Bellator champion Will Brooks wanted to face Anthony Pettis, but will instead take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 210 on Saturday.

Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman’s Path Back...

Suffering back-to-back losses has former middleweight champion Chris Weidman

Apr 06, 2017
Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White: McGregor vs. Ma...

UFC president Dana White insists he is legitimately intrigued

Apr 05, 2017

Daniel Cormier: ‘Anth...

On Episode 3 of UFC 210 Embedded, Daniel Cormier

Apr 05, 2017
  • Sir_Roy

    Yeah. Because GSP has not fought streaks of killers before. Though I do agree, he will probably vacate.

  • If you trying to find legit web based making money venture and you are frustrated from internet scammers in that case this is really for you. I started off working on this work couple of yrs now and I am getting paid Seven Thousand dollars or over each and every month very easily. Start making cash just like me… Have a look at the information >>>>>>>>>>> http://v15­.­uk/Mnuk1

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
UFC Fight Night 113: Las Vegas
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA