Gegard Mousasi: ‘No Takedowns! He Won’t Get Any Takedowns’ (UFC 210 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)
On Episode 2 of UFC 210 Embedded, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman trains a new generation of fighters on his last day of training camp. Opponent Gegard Mousasi breaks down the match-up on a scenic drive to his Leiden gym. Light heavyweight title contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson stays focused on his striking, as divisional champ Daniel Cormier packs up for a family trip to Buffalo.
