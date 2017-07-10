Gegard Mousasi Leaves the UFC, Inks Multi-Fight Deal with Bellator MMA

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 10, 2017
No Comments

Top five ranked middleweight Gegard Mousasi is taking his talents to Bellator.

The former Strikeforce champion, who entered free agency following his last fight in the UFC against Chris Weidman, has inked a new six-fight deal with Bellator MMA.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com on Monday. Mousasi then confirmed the information with an appearance on the MMA Hour.

Mousasi (42-6-2) is currently riding a five-fight win streak in the UFC, including victories over Weidman, Vitor Belfort and Uriah Hall.

Following his last fight in April, Mousasi was very vocal about asking the UFC for more money to stay in the organization but clearly the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

As recently as two weeks ago, Mousasi was still at an impasse with the UFC over contract negotiations as the promotion’s exclusive window to re-sign him expired.

TRENDING > Dana White Explains Why Amanda Nunes Wasn’t Stripped, but Didn’t Get Paid

Obviously, Bellator MMA — led by former Strikeforce CEO Scott Coker — wasted no time signing Mousasi to a new deal as soon as he was available.

There’s no word on when Mousasi will make his Bellator MMA debut, but he’ll immediately be a front runner for a title shot with Rafael Carvalho currently standing as middleweight champion.

