Gegard Mousasi Fights for the Title, Michael ‘Venom’ Page Returns at Bellator 200

February 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

Bellator’s 200th show is now official for May 25 in London, England with a middleweight title fight and the return of Michael “Venom” Page announced for the show.

Former UFC contender Gegard Mousasi will get his first crack at Bellator gold on the card when he takes on reigning champion Rafael Carvalho. 

Carvalho is a three time defending champion with wins over Melvin Manhoef and Alessio Sakara in his most recent fights, but there’s no doubt Mousasi will be his toughest challenge to date. Mousasi made his Bellator debut last year after signing a multi-fight contract with the promotion to move there after his previous deal with the UFC ended.

Mousasi picked up a hard fought win over former champion Alexander Shlemenko in his debut, which marked his sixth consecutive victory in a row combining his time with the UFC and Bellator.

Meanwhile, British superstar Michael “Venom” Page will also make his return to action on the card where he faces veteran competitor David Rickels in a welterweight showdown. Rickels is a former Bellator lightweight contender while Page will look to stay undefeated while booking his first mixed martial arts fight since 2016.

More fights will be announced for Bellator 200 in the coming weeks with the show airing in the United States via the Paramount Network. 

               

