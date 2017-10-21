               

Gegard Mousasi Bruised in Victory; Heather Hardy Breaks Face in Loss (Bellator 185 Fight Highlights)

October 21, 2017
(Courtesy and Permission of Bellator MMA)

UFC veteran Gegard Mousasi got roughed up, but walked away with a victory in a tough battle with former middleweight champion Alexander Shlemenko at Bellator 185 on Friday in Uncasville, Conn.

Professional boxer Heather Hardy was searching for her second consecutive mixed martial arts victory, but was unable to get it after Kristina Williams kicked her in the face and broke her nose.

Bellator 185: Mousasi vs. Shlemenko Results

Main Card:

  • Gegard Mousasi def. Alexander Shlemenko by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Neiman Gracie def. Zak Bucia by submission (neck crank) at 2:27, R2
  • Kristina Williams def. Heather Hardy by TKO (doctor stoppage) at 2:00, R2
  • Ryan Quinn def. Marcus Surin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Lisa Blaine def. Ana Julaton by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Preliminary Card:

  • John Lopez def. Billy Giovanella by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Kevin Carrier def. Jose Antonio Perez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Vovka Clay def. Frank Sforza by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:17, R2
  • Don Shainis def. Matthew Denning by TKO (punches) at 4:50, R1
  • Jordan Young def. Alec Hooben by submission (triangle choke) at 2:44, R1
  • Costello Van Steenis def. Steve Skrzat by submission (strikes) at 2:52, R1
  • Joaquin Buckley def. Vinicius DeJesus by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Pete Rogers def. Timothy Wheeler by submission (guillotine choke) at 0:37, R1
  • Dean Hancock def. John Beneduce by TKO (strikes) at 3:38, R1

