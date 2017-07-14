HOT OFF THE WIRE

Gegard Mousasi Books First Bellator Fight, ‘King’ Mo Lawal Set to Return on Same Card

July 14, 2017
No Comments

Gegard Mousasi has his first fight booked since leaving the UFC for Bellator MMA.

The top ranked middleweight contender will make his return on October 20 at Bellator 185 when he will face former champion Alexander Shlemenko in the main event on the card taking place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. 

Mousasi just inked his new six-fight deal with Bellator earlier this week and told MMAWeekly.com that he hoped to return in October so it appears he got his wish.

To get his feet wet in the Bellator cage, Mousasi will face a former middleweight champion in Shlemenko, who is currently riding a five-fight win streak including a first round finish over Brandon Halsey in his last bout in June.

Mousasi is also coming into the event unbeaten in his last seven fights with his most recent victory coming against former UFC champion Chris Weidman in April.

Also announced for the card, Muhammad ‘King Mo’ Lawal will make his return to action as he takes on former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary.

Bellator is expected to add more fights to the card in the coming weeks. 

