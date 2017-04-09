Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman Confronted by Legality of Fight-Ending Knees

(Courtesy of UFC)

The UFC 210 co-main event between Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi ended in a flurry of confusion.

Mousasi drove home a couple of knees to Weidman’s head that had the referee halting the fight because he thought they were illegal. While Weidman rested, the referee consulted with someone outside of the Octagon and deemed the knees legal.

Meanwhile, the doctors had entered the cage to check on Weidman. The fight was eventually waved off and Mousasi awarded a TKO stoppage.

After the fight, Mousasi and Weidman both remained in the cage and spoke with UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan, who confronted them about the bizarre ending.

