Gavin Tucker Keeps Unbeaten Streak Intact (UFC Halifax Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

UFC newcomer Gavin Tucker kept his unbeaten streak intact by defeating Sam Sicilia at UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

RELATED > More UFC Halifax: Lewis vs. Browne Fight Highlight Videos

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram